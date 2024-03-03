 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Loretta Lynn's daughter, Cissy shares health update amid cancer battle

Loretta Lynn’s daughter, Clara Marie or Cissy updates fans as she undergoes vital health surgeries

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Loretta Lynn’s daughter, Cissy shares crucial health update amid cancer battle
Loretta Lynn’s daughter, Cissy shares crucial health update amid cancer battle

Loreta Lynn’s daughter, Clara Marie Lynn (popularly known as Cissy) finally shared an update on her health through social media, after announcing surgery on February 12.

Cissy Lynn’s family shared her cancer update through her mother, Loretta Lynn’s Facebook profile, they wrote, “Today, Loretta’s daughter Cissy is undergoing a critical surgery in her battle against a recently reoccurring cancer. Your prayers for Cissy and her family would mean so much to us”, on 12 February.

After a successful surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Cissy’s took to her Facebook profile again to post an update, she shared, “Just want to thank you all for your prayers and support it’s a hard long journey but by gods grace I will get through it” (sic), she wrote, “I’m really weak . I’m staying with my daughter right now but will return home soon. I miss my puppies and some friends there.”

Confessing that she’d love to move somewhere around “beach having beautiful flowers”, the country singer thanked her fans for their support and wrote, “Again I love you all for everything”.

For those unversed, Cissy Lynn is an American country music singer and songwriter and the daughter of Grammy winning singer Loretta Lynn. Although Loretta passed away in 2022, her work is widely celebrated. 

It is pertinent to note that Cissy shared her cancer diagnosis and announced surgery update through her Facebook account on 12 February. Confessing the she’s ‘scared this time’, Cissy asked her fans for prayers and thanked them for their continuous love and support.


Justin Bieber receives a unique birthday gift after Hailey Bieber's wish video
Justin Bieber receives a unique birthday gift after Hailey Bieber's wish
Ben Affleck makes another compromise for Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck makes another compromise for Jennifer Lopez
Meghan Markle ‘unusual' and ‘tactile' love towards Harry laid bare
Meghan Markle ‘unusual' and ‘tactile' love towards Harry laid bare
Exciting update about 'Dune: Part Three'
Exciting update about 'Dune: Part Three'
Chris Evans smartly rips apart current superhero films?
Chris Evans smartly rips apart current superhero films?
Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public
Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public
Damien Chazelle spills on how he feels about 'Babylon' flopping
Damien Chazelle spills on how he feels about 'Babylon' flopping
Rihanna under fire for performance in big fat Indian wedding
Rihanna under fire for performance in big fat Indian wedding
Meghan Markle is disliked for her ‘hypocrisy,' claims expert
Meghan Markle is disliked for her ‘hypocrisy,' claims expert
How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back' from Royal life
How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back' from Royal life
Sean 'Diddy' Combs SA case plaintiff faces major blow
Sean 'Diddy' Combs SA case plaintiff faces major blow
Prince Harry planning to prove his loyalty to King Charles soon: Expert
Prince Harry planning to prove his loyalty to King Charles soon: Expert