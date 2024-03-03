Loretta Lynn's daughter, Cissy shares health update amid cancer battle

Loretta Lynn’s daughter, Clara Marie or Cissy updates fans as she undergoes vital health surgeries

Loreta Lynn’s daughter, Clara Marie Lynn (popularly known as Cissy) finally shared an update on her health through social media, after announcing surgery on February 12.



Cissy Lynn’s family shared her cancer update through her mother, Loretta Lynn’s Facebook profile, they wrote, “Today, Loretta’s daughter Cissy is undergoing a critical surgery in her battle against a recently reoccurring cancer. Your prayers for Cissy and her family would mean so much to us”, on 12 February.

After a successful surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Cissy’s took to her Facebook profile again to post an update, she shared, “Just want to thank you all for your prayers and support it’s a hard long journey but by gods grace I will get through it” (sic), she wrote, “I’m really weak . I’m staying with my daughter right now but will return home soon. I miss my puppies and some friends there.”

Confessing that she’d love to move somewhere around “beach having beautiful flowers”, the country singer thanked her fans for their support and wrote, “Again I love you all for everything”.

For those unversed, Cissy Lynn is an American country music singer and songwriter and the daughter of Grammy winning singer Loretta Lynn. Although Loretta passed away in 2022, her work is widely celebrated.



It is pertinent to note that Cissy shared her cancer diagnosis and announced surgery update through her Facebook account on 12 February. Confessing the she’s ‘scared this time’, Cissy asked her fans for prayers and thanked them for their continuous love and support.



