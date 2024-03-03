Dave Bautista almost lost his role in 'Blade Runner 2049'

Dave Bautista, wrestler turned actor, unveils he almost didn’t get cast in the iconic 'Blade Runner: 2049'

Dave Batista revealed that he almost didn't get chosen for his role in the critically acclaimed film Blade Runner: 2049.



In a recent appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the wrestler turned actor revealed, “I had to work really hard to work with Denis the first time in ‘Blade Runner 2049. I had to audition, and screen test, and makeup test, and really win him over.”

Regardless, Denis wasn't convinced and apologized, “You’re just all wrong for this role”.

Nonetheless, the producer of the show liked him but "but they didn't want to try to force Denis into this” hence Dave persevered in his pursuit of the role until he “finally won his approval” and got hired.

Blade Runne­r 2049, a 2017 Sci-Fi thriller with a talented lineup including Ryan Gosling, Harrison Forn, Ana de­ Armas, and Jared Leto. The audie­nce loved Dave Bautista's role­ as the quiet replicant, Sappe­r Morton.



His fans still reminisce about his iconic yet short role in the movie, often taking to X to express their appreciation.

A user shared, “Can we talk about how good Dave Bautista is in his one scene in BLADE RUNNER 2049?”.

Meanwhile, another wrote, (Translation) “How good Dave Bautista is in his small role in Blade Runner 2049, his most different character and although it is only one scene at the beginning you never forget him in the rest of the movie. Possibly his most memorable character after Drax”.

A third user chimed in and remarked, “Dave Bautista was the very best thing about Blade Runner 2049” and a fourth user expressed, “I thought he was really memorable in the Blade Runner 2049 episode. Small role but memorable.”

Notable to mention, Dave Bautista have worked with Denis Villeneuve twice now with the blockbuster Dune: Part 2 to his credit.