Sunday, March 03, 2024
Beyonce staying in marriage with Jay-Z for money?

Beyonce reportedly shares a strained relationship with husband Jay-Z after his alleged affairs were exposed

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Beyoncé reportedly cannot part ways with husband Jay-Z despite his alleged infidelity scandals.

As fans will know, the Beautiful Liar hitmaker addressed the pain that her husband’s disloyalty caused in her album Lemonade.

With that being said, the billionaire singer never considered splitting from the rapper on any occasion.

As per the findings of In Touch Weekly, Beyonce has hidden motivations to keep her marriage going with Jay Z, whom she wed in 2008.

An insider talked to the outlet about the matter and spilled the beans on the monetary benefits the singer enjoys with her husband.

The source mentioned, “They’ve built an empire together, and there’s too much at stake.”

"They’re one of those couples who are worth more together than apart,” they added of the pair, who have an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion, as per Forbes.

"It’s almost as if their marriage has evolved into a business partnership, and they’re just friends now who basically lead separate lives,” the insider continued.

The source also continued, "So whatever tension there may be behind closed doors, they seem to go out of their way to not let the public see it."

They concluded by declaring, "Beyoncé was so young when she met Jay-Z [at 18] — she idolized him — then he shattered her world."

