Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Dua Lipa ignited the stage at the 2024 Brit Award with a phenomenal performance on her latest popular track Training Season.

Pop icon Dua Lipa delivered a thrilling performance at the award ceremony and fans couldn’t take their eyes off her. The songstress rocked a Black leather jacket with shorts and completed her look with knee-length boots. Taking the spotlight on the stage the singer was accompanied by a talented team of ‘floating’ dancers and served a striking choreography.

Dua Lipa's performance­ left fans in awe over her off-the-charts energy levels. She­ brought a vibrant persona and pitch-perfect singing that surprise­d attendees, leaving a lasting impression and causing a social media buzz with chatte­r about her thrilling show.

An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “I’m gonna say it. objectively dua lipa has the BEST stage presence in the industry”.

Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards

Whereas a second fan expressed that this was Dua’s best performance in the last five years, the tweet stated, “Pero es que esto ha sido espectacular. Dua Lipa literalmente se marcó el performance del lustro” (Translation: But this has been spectacular. Dua Lipa literally marked the performance of the five-year period).

Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards

A third user added, “A energia que a dua lipa vem colocando nas performance dela ultimamente é surreal. aceitou a coroa de rainha do pop” (Translation: The energy that Dua Lipa has been putting into her performances lately is surreal. accepted the crown of Queen of Pop).

Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards

While a fourth fan remarked, “This whole performance was another level of perfection. Dua Lipa showing the girlies how it’s done.”

Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards

And a fifth user noted, “One thing about dua lipa is she’s gonna put on a great performance omg”

Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards

It is pertinent to note here that Dua’s performance took the fans by surprise as she was previously mocked for her 2018 performance on One Kiss at Lollapalooza Berlin.

After four years, during a Rolling Stone interview, Dua finally responded to the meme and admitted that she found it ‘hurtful’ and ‘painful’.  


