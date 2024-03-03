Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards

Dua Lipa kicks off the 2024 Brit Awards with a sensational performance and fans still can’t get enough of her

Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze with breathtaking performance at Brit Awards

Dua Lipa ignited the stage at the 2024 Brit Award with a phenomenal performance on her latest popular track Training Season.



Pop icon Dua Lipa delivered a thrilling performance at the award ceremony and fans couldn’t take their eyes off her. The songstress rocked a Black leather jacket with shorts and completed her look with knee-length boots. Taking the spotlight on the stage the singer was accompanied by a talented team of ‘floating’ dancers and served a striking choreography.

Dua Lipa's performance­ left fans in awe over her off-the-charts energy levels. She­ brought a vibrant persona and pitch-perfect singing that surprise­d attendees, leaving a lasting impression and causing a social media buzz with chatte­r about her thrilling show.



An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “I’m gonna say it. objectively dua lipa has the BEST stage presence in the industry”.

Whereas a second fan expressed that this was Dua’s best performance in the last five years, the tweet stated, “Pero es que esto ha sido espectacular. Dua Lipa literalmente se marcó el performance del lustro” (Translation: But this has been spectacular. Dua Lipa literally marked the performance of the five-year period).

A third user added, “A energia que a dua lipa vem colocando nas performance dela ultimamente é surreal. aceitou a coroa de rainha do pop” (Translation: The energy that Dua Lipa has been putting into her performances lately is surreal. accepted the crown of Queen of Pop).

While a fourth fan remarked, “This whole performance was another level of perfection. Dua Lipa showing the girlies how it’s done.”

And a fifth user noted, “One thing about dua lipa is she’s gonna put on a great performance omg”

It is pertinent to note here that Dua’s performance took the fans by surprise as she was previously mocked for her 2018 performance on One Kiss at Lollapalooza Berlin.

After four years, during a Rolling Stone interview, Dua finally responded to the meme and admitted that she found it ‘hurtful’ and ‘painful’.





