Millie Bobby Brown celebrates ‘Damsel' premiere with Bongiovi family

Millie Bobby Brown was supported by the Bongiovi clan for ‘Damsel’ premiere

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating her new movie Damsel with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi and his family.

Millie shared a carousel of photos from the premiere of Damsel to her Instagram account. The Stanger Things alum looked stunning in a full length gown featuring a diagonal pattern of white and silver circles that transitioned into petal like scales on the bottom, giving off a mermaid vibe. She let her brown hair down in loose waves that reached her lower back.

Sharing a stunning photo of her with Jake, the Enola Holmes star captioned it "My forever prince." The photo featured the lovebirds holding hands and gazing into each others’ eyes as they walked in the street, surrounded by numerous cameras.

Millie also shared photos from the red carpet, where she posed with Jake’s family - Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. The Primetime Emmy nominated actress also posed with her own family.

This comes after the actress recently revealed how Jake proposed to her underwater at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Millie recalled that Jake asked her to go diving with him at 8am, and insisted on going diving at their usual spot.

When the couple were several meters underwater, the 21-year-old actor gave her a shell. “And I turn it over, and it's a ring,” she gushed.