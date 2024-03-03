 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's return to royal duties exposed: report

Prince Harry’s chances of stepping back into the royal fold has just been analyzed by experts

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Prince Harry’s return to royal duties exposed: report
Prince Harry’s return to royal duties exposed: report

Prince Harry’s chances of becoming a working royal once more has just been referenced by experts.

Royal commentator Grant Harrold issued these claims and sentiments during one of his most recent interviews with The Post.

While starting the conversation the expert said, “The King has made it very clear that [Harry] is part of his family and always will be part of his family, but as far as the working part goes, that will be something that we will only see over time.”

“It is possible that given recent events, with the King not being 100% and he’s now relying on other members of the family, he could ask Harry to take on other duties.”

Read More: How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back from Royal life

After all, “Remember, Prince Harry is still a senior member of the royal family — he’s not a working member of the royal family, but he is still very much a member of the family and Counsellor of State, which means he’s able to step in when the King is unable to perform his duties.”

Before concluding though the expert also noted that Prince Harry is still “privy to top-secret information” so “technically, he is able to step in for the King. If he wasn’t still Counsellor of State then that would be a very different matter.”

North West feels ‘self blame' about dad Kanye's marriage with Bianca Censori
North West feels ‘self blame' about dad Kanye's marriage with Bianca Censori
Elle King quashes controversy with musical comeback
Elle King quashes controversy with musical comeback
Prince William receives another honour amid King Charles abdication rumours video
Prince William receives another honour amid King Charles abdication rumours
Prince Harry called out for thinking he's 'in a greater risk' than Diana was
Prince Harry called out for thinking he's 'in a greater risk' than Diana was
Meghan Markle's made Prince Harry laser ‘focus' on royal pain?
Meghan Markle's made Prince Harry laser ‘focus' on royal pain?
Princess Charlotte compared to grandmother Princess Diana video
Princess Charlotte compared to grandmother Princess Diana
Netflix cancels shockingly well-received show leaving fans enraged
Netflix cancels shockingly well-received show leaving fans enraged
Charles Spencer sends strong message to Prince William, Harry amid rift
Charles Spencer sends strong message to Prince William, Harry amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to star in 'Strictly Come Dancing'?
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to star in 'Strictly Come Dancing'?
Sofia Franklyn breaks silence on dream podcast guest
Sofia Franklyn breaks silence on dream podcast guest
'The Batman' star blunt response on superhero films fatigue
'The Batman' star blunt response on superhero films fatigue
Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'Madame Web' failure in 'SNL' monologue
Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'Madame Web' failure in 'SNL' monologue