Prince Harry’s return to royal duties exposed: report

Royal commentator Grant Harrold issued these claims and sentiments during one of his most recent interviews with The Post.

While starting the conversation the expert said, “The King has made it very clear that [Harry] is part of his family and always will be part of his family, but as far as the working part goes, that will be something that we will only see over time.”

“It is possible that given recent events, with the King not being 100% and he’s now relying on other members of the family, he could ask Harry to take on other duties.”

After all, “Remember, Prince Harry is still a senior member of the royal family — he’s not a working member of the royal family, but he is still very much a member of the family and Counsellor of State, which means he’s able to step in when the King is unable to perform his duties.”

Before concluding though the expert also noted that Prince Harry is still “privy to top-secret information” so “technically, he is able to step in for the King. If he wasn’t still Counsellor of State then that would be a very different matter.”