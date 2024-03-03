 
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Sydney Sweeney confirms slim waist secret in 'SNL'?

Sydney Sweeney quips she uses Ozempic to maintain her figure during 'SNL' monologue, but some celebrities did use it

Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Sydney Sweeney confirms slim waist secret in SNL?
Sydney Sweeney confirms slim waist secret in 'SNL'?

It seems the secret behind Sydney Sweeney's slim waist was exercise, proper diet, and Ozempic.

In a viral Saturday Night Live monologue, the Madame Web actress called out her self-claimed nutritionist, saying she never appointed one.

"I'm in shape because I run, avoid sugar and do Ozempic," the Euphoria star added.

However, the actress joked about the Type 2 diabetes medication intake. Still, in the meantime, it has purportedly become vogue among celebrities.

Recently, Kelly Osbourne threw her weight behind the weight-losing drug. "I think it's amazing," the One Word singer told E! News. "There are a million ways to lose weight; why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?"

She continued, "People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it."

"Unfortunately, right now, it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

