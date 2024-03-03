 
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Angelina Jolie wants kids to have father love despite feud

Reports suggest Angelina Jolie did not hinder Brad Pitt's access to children despite bitter relationship

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Angelina Jolie wants kids to have father love despite feud

Despite the bitter legal battle, Angelina Jolie reportedly did not want to distance her kids from their father, Brad Pitt.

Insiders reveal the Tomb Raider actress "doesn't deprive him of his right to see the children."

Meanwhile, the father-of-six is trying to maintain cordial relationships with his children.

It comes after two of his kids, Maddox and Pax, reportedly publicly vented against him.

The former allegedly stood against him in court while the latter penned a blistering online post.

However, sources inform OK Magazine! that the Oscar winner is developing closer relationships with younger kids, including Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

"Brad cherishes time with his kids and loves seeing them when he can, when he's in town, once or twice a week," a mole squealed. "It's definitely something he prioritizes."

The tipster tattled, "Brad absolutely hasn't given up hope on the others and hopes one day there will be peace in their hearts."

In the meantime, Angelina and Brad have been locked in a legal battle over the ownership of a French winery after their relationship hit rock bottom over an alleged altercation on a flight in 2016.

