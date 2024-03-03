Taylor Swift revealed the final version of 'The Tortured Poets Department' at her second Singapore show

Taylor Swift unveils final version of 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift just performed her second Eras Tour gig on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Singapore.

On the night of the concert, the Blank Space singer made a surprise announcement to the 55,000 spectators attending her concert.

At the stage of the Singapore National Stadium, as Swift sat in front of her piano, she unveiled the fourth and final version of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In a video on X, formerly Twitter, which was recorded by a fan, that showed new version of the album that appeared on a screen behind Swift.

A bonus track for The Tortured Poets Department edition titled, The Black Dog, could be seen.

An unseen artwork of Swift running her hands through her hair was also revealed on stage.

Shortly after the pop superstar made the announcement, Swift took to her official Instagram account to share the same news alongside an image of the same artwork that was unveiled during her show.



“"Old habits die screaming…” File Name: The Black Dog. Pre-order the final new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with exclusive bonus track “The Black Dog” on my website now," the caption of her announcement read.

Taylor Swift first announced her forthcoming album during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, on February 5, 2024, when the artist won a gramophone in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.