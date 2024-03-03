Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian worried Kim Kardashian will have to ‘police' Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian are advising her on Odell Beckham Jr. romance

Kim Kardashian has been warned by mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian against taking Odell Beckham Jr. seriously.

Kim’s family apparently thinks that the SKIMS mogul will have to “babysit” the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver.

“The last thing Kim wants to do is police Odell,” a source dished. “But she doesn’t want a guy who’s still doing these types of things, either.”

“Kim shouldn’t need to babysit the guy she’s dating,” the tipster added. “So, maybe, Odell isn’t Mr. Right.”

This comes after other sources revealed in detail what Khloe, who’s previously dated Odell, has told Kim of the football player, “Kim seems to think Odell has changed, but it’s clear to Khloé that he’s still the same as he ever was and she has told Kim that he’s not to be trusted.”

The source noted that Khloe thinks “he can definitely be a bit of a player, and she can’t believe Kim’s choosing to ignore that.”

“She swears this isn’t jealousy, she just doesn’t want to see her sister treated the way she was,” they added of the Good American co-founder.

Kim and Odell are said to be keeping their relationship under wraps and have only been spotted together once earlier this month.