Rebecca Ferguson sought less heroic exit from 'Mission Impossible'

Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Rebecca Ferguson, as Ilsa Faust, had an honourable farewell in Mission Impossible after her character was killed off in the recent installment. But, the actress wanted a different take: darker and rogue.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Dune star opened up about her thoughts on her character's ending.

"There's just that much you can do with a character, I find," she continued. "And I'm entitled to my own opinion on this too."

The 40-year-old explained, "I want her to go rogue. I'm interested in the dark side, I don't want to be a team member, I'm not interested in that. And I felt like that was where we were headed."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Swedish actress pointed out that the action spy franchise had consumed too much time.

"It takes a long time to make 'Mission' too. It is blood, sweat and tears doing those," noting, "Since I finished, I've done a TV show and two movies, and they're still doing [the same] 'Mission' but, you never know."

However, Rebecca expressed she is fortunate to be part of the mega-hit franchise. 

"And we were at that point. 'Mission' is such a huge dedication, and I've done it now, and it's fantastic."

Adding, "And it's amazing, and McQ [Christopher McQuarrie] and Tom wrote this incredible character."

