Monday, March 04, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rude' behaviour on flight laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not conduct well with journalists , says an expert

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 04, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rude behaviour ticked one journalist off, he admits.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who jetted off to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in October 2018, five months after their wedding, misbehaved with a fellow Royal expert on board.

Author Valentine Low recalls how the couple was rude to him on a flight back from Tonga to Sydney.

"We were flying from Tonga back to Sydney. And often on these tours, there comes a point towards the end, when the royal might come back to the back of the plane and have a chat with us off the record, you know, not for printing," Valentine said.

Valentine added: "It didn't happen and this was a four or five-hour flight, 'When's this gonna happen?'." He added: "Only after we landed, they came back into the back of the plane."

He continued: "She did make some strange remark about us wanting to get back for our Sunday lunch. And it was completely bizarre." However, he said it was Harry's comment which was the most memorable. Valentine told the podcast hosts: "He said, 'Thanks very much for coming, even though you weren't invited'."

