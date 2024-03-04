Miley Cyrus had ‘no idea' about mom Tish, sister Noah ‘love' problems

Miley Cyrus did not know about her mother and sister’s common love interest

Miley Cyrus seemingly had no idea about her mother, Tish, and sister, Noah’s feud.



The ‘Flowers’ singer was unaware her sister and mother are fighting over the latter’s new husband Dominic Purcell.

"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," the insider says.

"She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy," the insider tells PEOPLE.

"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the source said, adding that "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."

"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married," the insider also noted.

This comes months after Tish and Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce.