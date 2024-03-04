Kim Kardashian ‘only having fun’ with new beau Odell Beckham Jr?

 
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian is “only having fun” with her new beau Odell Beckham Jr. after reigniting romance with him earlier this year.

The reality TV megastar and the NFL star made headlines at a pre-Grammy bash after they were linked together last year.

At a recent AmfAR Palm Beach hosted by the Foundation for AIDS Research, Kim’s mom Kris Jenner made an appearance alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

She was asked if any of her daughters, especially Kendall Jenner or Kim Kardashian, would tie the knot soon as both had been seeing new people.

"All of us are having fun, and we have no marriage plans — yet,” Kris responded, as per OK! Magazine.

According to insiders, the Skims founder and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver are “exclusively dating,” after keeping their romance under wraps.

An insider told Daily Mail that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. are taking things to next level as they are “not seeing anyone else right now.”

“Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year,” the insider said of the couple, first linked together in September 2023.

