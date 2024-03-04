 
Melanie Walker

Lala Kent expecting second baby: 'Cheers to a new addition'

Lala Kent, a reality TV star is expanding her family with baby No. 2 on the way

Melanie Walker

Monday, March 04, 2024

Lala Kent’s small family is growing as the star broke the joyous news of expecting her second child.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Vanderpump Rules famed Lala Kent shared a black and white picture flaunting her pregnant belly with her 2 year old Ocean smiling at her.

“I'm expanding my pod. Cheers to a new addition to my little family.”, Lala wrote in the caption.

Another picture from the carousel featured the mother-daughter duo beside a countertop and vitamin bottles next to them.

The star announced her pregnancy on Monday and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars were quick to show their support for the Hard Kill actress.

Ocean’s best friend Summer Moon’s mother wrote, “ITS ALL HAPPENING!!!! Couldn’t be any happier for you. I love you and your family sooooo much!!!”.

Another co-star Stassi Schroeder added, “I can not wait to meet this baby. I love you.”

Ariana Madix chimed in and said, “so so so Happy for you and your beautiful family, Ocean is going to be the best big sister ever!”, whereas Katie Maloney expressed, “So so so so sooooo Happy for you my love!!!!!”.

Brittany Cartwright also extended her love for the star and wrote, “I’m so happy for you!!!!!!! Love you guys so much can’t wait to meet this little angel!”.

It is worth mentioning here that Lara is welcoming her second child through the IUI procedure. She had previously shared with Cosmopolitan, after her split with ex-fiancé Randal Emmet, that she wanted a second child on her own, without a male partner.

“I will not gamble on me having my child.”, she added.

