Valerie Bertinelli reflects on son's supposed birthday with a throwback picure

Valerie­ Bertinelli posts a heartfe­lt old photo marking the expecte­d birthdate of her son

Valerie Bertinelli reflects on motherhood on son’s supposed birthday

Valerie Be­rtinelli commemorated the­ supposed birthday of her son, Wolfgang, on he­r social media by sharing a touching old photo.

Posting a picture of herself on Instagram, the actress could be seen donning a red flowy top, unbuttoned to expose her baby bump with her hand gently placed on her belly as she looked down in the nostalgic shot.

The Valerie’s Home Cooking host beautifully captioned the post, “Wolfie’s due date was March 3, 1991. 33 years ago. We didn’t know if we were having a boy or a girl”.

However, she revealed that her son was born much later as she added, “And we waited 13 more days before we would find out and meet our new baby boy. Happy due date, Wolfie. To the [moon emoji] and back, sweet boy ♥️ #sentimentalSunday.”

Her heartfelt post hits home for her fans as they flock to the comment section to extend their love. One fan wrote, “you look gorgeous! (but that had to be a long 13 days lol)”.



Another complimented, “You look radiant and still do!”.

While a third user added, “What a beautiful mom to be”.

A fourth user left an endearing remark and wrote, “Gorgeous then and now, And your son is so talented, You and Eddie did good.”

Meanwhile a fan wished Wolfgang a ‘Happy Birthday’ and commented, “Such a beautiful photo!” and a sixth user expressed, “You look beautiful. Wolfie has a good mom”.

On the other, Valerie’s post stroked a chord in her One Day at a Time co-star Glenn Scarpelli ‘s heart as he chimed in and wrote, “I love this post, Val!!” accompanied with two heart emojis.

For those unacquainted, Valerie Bertanelli is an American actress who rose to fame after working in the sitcom One Day at a Time. The 63 year old actress also delivered remarkable performance in Sydney, Café Americain and the last two seasons of Touched by an Angel.

The Golden Globe Award winner met American musician Eddie Van Halen in 1980, at the age of 20. The pair got married eight months later and welcomed their first child Wolfgang in 1991.