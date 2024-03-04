 
menu
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William refuses to follow King Charles lead in important matter

Prince William learns from past mistakes as he unfollows King Charles, expert suggests

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, March 04, 2024

File Footage 

Prince William has refused to take King Charles’ lead in matters surrounding his wife Kate Middleton, an expert has revealed.

William, Prince of Wales, lets Kate Middleton enjoy the limelight and the attention she attracts, unlike Charles, who was “jealous” of Princess Diana’s popularity.

Speaking on the matter, a royal expert told OK! Magazine that William should be credited for not feeling “jealous” of Kate Middleton’s huge fan following.

Jennie Bond noted how Prince William learned a lot from his parents’ failed marriage and made sure not to follow his father’s lead in crucial matters surrounding Kate, the Princess of Wales.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton goes against Prince William to fulfill King Charles' orders

"William deserves a great deal of credit because he has never appeared jealous of the attention that his wife gets,” the expert said.

"He has gently introduced her into what life would be like and has let her shine and constantly demonstrates that he's hugely proud of her,” she added.

"William allows her centre stage without quibble. They are an incredibly strong couple, which gives her a great deal of confidence.”

The expert went on to shower praises on William, saying how he has “always” been careful “to guide, support and encourage Kate in all that she has done.”

“He has never shown any sign of being jealous of all the attention his wife gets. He is immensely proud of her. But Charles found Di-mania hard to handle."

Netflix to bring THIS Norwegian hit on the platform
Netflix to bring THIS Norwegian hit on the platform
Queen Camilla sparks reactions as she takes break from royal duties
Queen Camilla sparks reactions as she takes break from royal duties
Valerie Bertinelli reflects on son's supposed birthday with a throwback picure
Valerie Bertinelli reflects on son's supposed birthday with a throwback picure
Ben Affleck reacts as Jennifer Lopez shares their private letters
Ben Affleck reacts as Jennifer Lopez shares their private letters
Jack Black channels his inner Britney Spears in 'Kung Fu Panda 4' video
Jack Black channels his inner Britney Spears in 'Kung Fu Panda 4'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show no sign of romance in unseen photos from Valentine's Day? video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show no sign of romance in unseen photos from Valentine's Day?
Kate Middleton goes against Prince William to fulfill King Charles' orders video
Kate Middleton goes against Prince William to fulfill King Charles' orders
Mathew August Jaffers weighs in on his character's fate in 'The Walking Dead'
Mathew August Jaffers weighs in on his character's fate in 'The Walking Dead'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage in trouble over UK return plans? video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage in trouble over UK return plans?
King Charles first foreign visit confirmed after cancer diagnosis
King Charles first foreign visit confirmed after cancer diagnosis
Kim Kardashian ‘only having fun' with new beau Odell Beckham Jr?
Kim Kardashian ‘only having fun' with new beau Odell Beckham Jr?
Prince Edward to support Prince William as future king set to lead royal family
Prince Edward to support Prince William as future king set to lead royal family