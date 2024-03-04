Taylor Swift cracks relatable joke at second Singapore 'Eras Tour' show

Taylor Swift held her second 'Eras Tour' concert in Singapore on March 3, 2024

Taylor Swift just shared a very relatable and realistic problem during her Eras Tour concert on Sunday, March 3, 2024.



In a fan-recorded video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Lover crooner can be heard cracking a joke on a much relatable issue at the stage of National Stadium, Singapore.

"As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings, thanks to the humidity here. I'm not complaining, I like it," Swift told the 55,000 spectators present at her show.

"But, I do want to commend you because it's very humid and you guys have just turned it up 100% all night," she further added.

"You've been dancing, you've been standing and taking pictures all night. And you look so cute, why am I sweating so much? Then I'm looking at you, you all look perfect," the Blank Space hit-maker said, admiring her fanbase.

The 34-year-old musician also surprised her fans with a huge announcement during Sunday's performance.

Taylor Swift unveiled the fourth and final version of her upcoming studio album titled, The Tortured Poets Department, all set to be released on April 19, 2024.