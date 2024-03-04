BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift pose together at Singapore concert

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is a Swiftie, posed for pictures backstage with Taylor Swift

Swifties and Blackpink fans are buzzing with excitement, BLACKPINK's Lisa made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's ERAS Tour show in Singapore, where the two global icons shared an unforgettable backstage reunion.

The K-pop sensation, known for hits like Karma and Pink Venom, showcased her fangirl side by posing with Taylor Swift in a series of shots shared on her Instagram.

Lala Lisa showered her followers with images capturing Taylor Swift wearing a pale green sweater and denim shorts, wrapping her arm around Lisa's shoulders, exuding warmth.

Lisa, clad in a stylish ensemble featuring a black bralette, skirt, fishnet top, and a denim Louis Vuitton handbag, flaunted a collection of friendship bracelets.

The Instagram carousel not only showcases Swifty-Lisa bonding moment but also includes her three friends posing for picture with Taylor, Lisa's playful double peace sign and genuine smiles against the backdrop of the concert stage.

“Had such a blast at The Eras Tour! Amazing performance (heart emoji) @taylorswift,” Lisa captioned the post.

The reunion between Lisa and Taylor Swift brought back memories of the VMA's when Swift was seen grooving to the title track of BLACKPINK's Born Pink album.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over Lisa and Taylor Swift's reunion, with many hoping for a collaboration between the two superstars. One fan wrote, “YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW POWERFUL THIS PICTURE IS. THE BIGGEST KPOP ARTIST WITH THE BIGGEST ARTIST IN THE WORLD IN ONE FRAME!” (sic).



Another fan commented, “Lisa and tailor OMG I am in heaven”. Another Instagram user wrote, “can you have a collaboration with swiftie plz” (sic).

Lisa's visit to Singapore initially aimed to support fellow K-pop idol Minho from SHINee. However, she extended her stay to attend Taylor’s concert. At the concert, Lisa was spotted mingling with Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift's close friends in the VIP section.