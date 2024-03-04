Kate Middleton ‘should be left alone' amid abdominal conditions

Kate Middleton health scare has created conspiracies in media

Kate Middleton’s ongoing conditions should be kept under wraps in public, note netizens.



The Princess of Wales, who is currently recovering from an abdominal surgery, has been discreet about her condition, which is now leading to hearsay in public.

GMB asking the question on their X account: "As conspiracy theories continue to grow online should the palace explain Princess Kate's illness.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson of the Palace said: "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’s recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands."

Asked on a GMB poll if the Palace should elaborate Kate’s condition, readers noted: "Why can’t she be ill in private??? How would everyone knowing what is wrong help her? Leave her to get better!!"

Another added: "She will be back when she has recovered, she’s ok and at home what else do we need to know?"

He added: "Never - none of anyone's business." One account pointed out.

"No the palace don't have to explain Princess Kate's illness. And they did say at the beginning that, Princess Kate will most probably won't be available till Easter."