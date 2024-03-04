Emily Blunt plans to make Oscars event a family event

Emily Blunt says she will bring her husband and parents to the Oscars but her children will watch the ceremony from home

Emily Blunt is excited for the upcoming Academy Award as she plans to make the star-studded night a family event by bringing her family.



During an interview with PEOPLE, the Edge of Tomorrow actress nominated for Oppenheimer said she will take her husband, John Krasinski, and her parents to the prestigious ceremony.

"I'm going to bring John and I'm hoping my parents, who are sort of angling for it," adding, "It's my dad's birthday that weekend!"

However, she added that her two kids will tune in to the award show from home. "I think the kids may stay up and watch it," the 41 year-old added.

It's not the first time Emily has brought parents to an award show.

Previously, at the 2024 BAFTA, the British actress brought her parents, Joanna and Oliver Blunt.

"I feel like I've been lighter than air the last couple of weeks. I feel so happy," she said.

Nominated in the best supporting actress category, Emily plays the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Kity Oppenheimer.