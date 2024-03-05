Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel opens up about the debacle of Jo Koy at the Golden Globes saying a lack of friends may be the reason for flak for the latter

Jimmy Kimmel believes to have edge over Jo Koy at hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel weighs in on the hosting debacle of Jo Koy at the recent Golden Globes as he is set to helm his fourth stint at the Oscars. He explained why his jokes would not offend in the way Joy Koy did at the award night because he has a lot of friends than him in the industry, who will take him lightly.



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the ABC host responded to the question of the host that the flak comedian received because he targeted people in the room - who were not probably his friends.

"It's a lot easier for me than it is for Jo Koy. It's like if a stranger walks up to you and goes, "Nice shirt, Tom Selleck." If it's one of your friends, you don't take offense to it, but if it's somebody you don't know, you might smack him one," he shared.

Rooting for Jo, Jimmy said he should be given another chance. "And not that I have any business programming the Golden Globes, but I think they should let Jo Koy host the show next year and give him a shot at doing it over.

"It would be very smart. I think he learned all the lessons, and he's a funny guy. I think it would be nice for everyone.