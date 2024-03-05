Millie Bobby Brown believes fiance Jake Bongiovi's family is 'everything'

Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Millie Bobby Brown is more than happy to be surrounded by Jake Bongiovi’s family.
At the premiere of her Netflix film Damsel, the 20-year-old was joined by her fiance and his parents Dorothea Hurley and rock legend Jon Bon Jovi
In an interview with Extra, Millie expressed her gratitude for having her in-laws’ support.
“Family is everything. I know family means a lot to Jake, family means a lot to me, and being able to incorporate both of our families. I love his parents, I love his family. I am very lucky that they took time out to come and watch my move,” she said.
When asked if this counts as a date night for her, “Well, not with the family, no. But it's always date night. I feel this is very romantic in its own way. I'm very grateful.”
Millie also spilled whether Jon will sing at her wedding.
“He is a wizard at music. I feel that my music sense, actually, we share a music sense. We like Ed Sheeran, we love Adele. So I think maybe we'll just have the same playlist,” she stated.