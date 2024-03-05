 
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry 'stunk of alcohol' before meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry indulged himself in alcohol ahead of meeting Meghan Markle

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Prince Harry stunk of alcohol before meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reportedly drowned himself in alcohol and cigarettes before he met Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who tied the knot with Meghan in 2018, first met the 'Suits' star in London.

Journalist Katie Couric in her memoir has exclusively spoken about the father-of-two, noting Prince Harry "stunk of cigarettes and alcohol" when she first met him

She added that the Duke was in his "wild-oats sowing phase" and alcohol and cigarettes "oozed from every pore" 

This comes as Meghan Markle has joined the lineup for the South by Southwest Festival, where she will attend the keynote on Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen with Katie

The panel will speak on "how the ubiquitous nature of social media is creating an often dangerous environment which has led to serious mental health issues for teenage girls in particular," according to the festival description. The announcement also touched on how women’s representation in media and entertainment "has come a long way, but there's still much to be done, especially for women of color and mothers".

