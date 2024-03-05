Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to follow 'instructions,' stay 'silent' on Kate Middleton?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asked to stay silent on Kate Middleton condition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asked to beware ahead of passing on statements about Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have majorly remained mum on the Princess of Wales health scare and abdominal surgery, are asked to maintain the silence strategy.

PR expert Ryan McCormick says: "Harry and Meghan would be best suited to not make any public comments about Kate.

"Anything they said would be over analysed and if they were to wish Kate speedy recovery, speculation would run rampant about what is happening behind the scenes," he told us. Ryan also said Harry and Meghan might win around the Royal Family by staying quiet

He tells Mirror: "The Duchess & Duke can slowly begin to possibly regain trust from the royal family by doing exactly as they are instructed to do."

This comes a week after a Royal spokesperson gave a health update on Kate: "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands. The Princess of Wales continues to be doing well."

An earlier statement read: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

