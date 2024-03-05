Miley Cyrus caught in ‘strange’ situation amid Tish, Noah Cyrus feud

Miley Cyrus advised to maintain balance between mom and sister amid heated family feud

Miley Cyrus has been unwillingly caught between her mom Tish Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus amid their heated family drama.



Reports of a feud between Tish and Noah were reported when the former tied the knot with the Prison Break star in August last year after parting ways from Billy Ray Cyrus post 30 years.

At the time, insiders claimed that Noah and her brother Braison had taken their father’s side and snubbed their mom’s wedding as a protest.

However, latest report by Us Weekly has revealed that Dominic Purcell was dating Noah when Tish “pursued” him even though she was aware of her daughter’s relationship.

Now, the popstar is finding the situation “tough” to navigate as she had “no idea” about the drama surrounding Tish’s wedding to Dominic, claimed People Magazine.

Speaking on the matter, relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror, "The situation between Tish and Noah could have a ripple effect on other family relationships, including the one between Miley and her sister.”

“It's possible that this could cause tension or strain between them, especially if Miley feels caught in the middle or unsure of how to navigate the dynamics within her family,” she added.

Sharing advice for the Flowers hitmaker, the expert said Miley needs to remain close to both Tish and Noah and try to find a middle ground so that their family does not fall apart.

"It's a tough situation for Miley to navigate, but if she wants to remain close to both her mother and sister, she may need to find a balance and try not to let their conflict come between her relationship with them separately.”