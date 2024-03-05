'House of the Dragon,' the highly anticipated series, will hit the screens back sooner than expected

'House of the Dragon' makers' exciting announcement teases impending return

House of the Dragon is set to make its huge comeback as confirmed by the production house.



During an interview at Moran Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference, Warner Bro. Discovery’s J.B. Parrette has confirmed that the 2nd instalment will arrive in June, however the exact date is yet to be confirmed, according to Variety.

The news comes after the content chief of the streaming network HBO teased in November 2023 that the new season will be released during summer.

Later in February 2024, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zasav, hinted that new episodes of the highly anticipated series will drop ‘next quarter’.

The creator of the show, Ryan Condal, previously stated in April 2023 that the show will “pick up where we left off."

He shared, “Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We’ve always talked about this particular tale, George (R.R. Martin) has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy.”



Referring to the 1st season of the prequel series he added, “This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within."

"Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I’m really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things”.

After the­ official preview of the Game­ of Thrones prequel se­ries, fans gleamed with excitement are eagerly awaiting the­ next step in the fantasy serie­s.



