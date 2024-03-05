Briteny Spears was reportedly 'annoyed' after Justin Timberlake made fun of her apology

Justin Timberlake triggers Britney Spears with insensitive gesture

Justin Timberlake “triggered” his former lover Britney Spears by making fun of her genuine apology for spilling secrets of their relationship.



According to Us Weekly, the popstar felt “annoyed” after the Until The End Of Time crooner seemingly humiliated her during his concert in New York City earlier this year.

For the unversed, Spears apologized to Timberlake over bombshell allegations she penned in her memoir The Woman in Me while gushing over his new song, Selfish.

However, the singer-actor did not react to her apology as she expected, and instead took a jibe at her during one of his concerts in New York City

In a video shared on social media, his band could be seen playing the music to Cry Me a River when Timberlake took the mic to say, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f***ing nobody.”

Speaking with the publication, an insider revealed that Spears was left hurt after Timberlake’s stunt, adding how break up with him was a “turning point for her mental issues.”

Spears “thought they’d be together forever and have children,” the source said. “So when he broke up with her, it shook her world and she started having problems.”

However, Spears thought the dust had settled when she praised Timberlake’s song on social media but “when he made fun of her apology it triggered her,” the insider claimed.

“Those close to her wish Justin was more of a stand-up guy and would have just moved on because what he did really hinders her recovery,” they added.