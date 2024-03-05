Kate Middleton was left worried after seeing key guests missing from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage

Kate Middleton’s concerns regarding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage revealed

Kate Middleton was concerned for Prince Harry after she noticed he “appeared embarrassed” of Meghan Markle’s family at their wedding ceremony.

Kate, the Princess of Wales was confused after she got to know that Meghan’s father Thomas Markle was not present to walk his daughter down the aisle.

To add to it, Meghan’s other family members including her half-siblings Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr. were missing. The only family she had at the wedding was her mom, Doria Ragland.

The Princess of Wales found it “all a bit worrying” that Harry hadn’t met his future father-in-law, claimed a royal expert, Ingrid Seward, while speaking with The Sun.

"She could not understand why Harry had never met his future father-in-law, nor why Meghan, who Harry assured was The One and 'ticked all his boxes', appeared embarrassed about her family and unwilling to speak about them apart from her mother,” she added.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II also felt “uncomfortable” after she was told that then-Prince Charles would walking Meghan down the aisle even though her own father was alive.