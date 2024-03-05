 
Bianca Censori 'caught in the middle' of dad Leo and Kanye West fall out

Bianca Censori's dad is reportedly concerned about her racy dressing around Kanye West

Bianca Censori is “caught in the middle” of her dad Leo’s alleged statements and husband Kanye West, per an expert.

It was recently reported that Bianca’s dad intended to talk to Kanye about her racy outfits. Insiders claimed Leo was furious that Ye “parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony."

Now, relationship expert Louella Alderson says that Leo’s comments could create “tension between Bianca and Kanye,” and put them in an “awkward position due to the publicised conflict between their families.”

She noted that the Yeezy architect “may feel caught in the middle, and her relationship with her father could be affected by these comments. She may also feel hurt and embarrassed by his statements, especially if she has a strong relationship with Kanye and doesn't agree with her father's opinions."

"Bianca likely has a lot of people privately and publicly voicing their concern for her, which she may be choosing to ignore," she added to The Mirror.

Louella also suggested that if Bianca has issues with Kanye that she hasn't addressed yet,” she can use this opportunity to “have an open and honest conversation about their relationship and any concerns she may have about it," Louella said.

