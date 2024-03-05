Prince Harry's dilemma of choosing between Sussex brand and Royal Family

Prince Harry has tough decisions to make if he wants to return to as a working royal with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has tough decisions to make if he wants to return to as a working royal with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has to forget about the Sussex brand if he wants to be accepted into the Firm with Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry’s bombshell book Spare made many claims of mistreatment at the hands of his family, damaging his relationship with them. The Sussexes also gave a tell all interview to Oprah and created the docuseries Harry & Meghan with Netflix, leaving the family hurt.

Now, PR expert Luana Ribeira says the Duke of Sussex will have to guarantee the family’s privacy if he wants to be let back in as a working royal.

"If Prince Harry's goal is to be accepted back into the Royal Family, one of the biggest things he will have to do is to protect their privacy. At the moment there is so much speculation both from the media and the general public about his family,” she told the Daily Express.

"Everyone and their dog seems to have an opinion on 'what is really going on' with King Charles and the Princess of Wales and their health and why William missed his godfather's memorial service. The absolute worst thing he could do right now is to give any kind of interviews or commentary about the private lives of his family," she added.

She also said that the Sussexes should take “time out from the spotlight” and offer an olive branch to the Firm in private to “mend bridges even if it does nothing for Harry and Meghan's brand.”

Read more: Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton

Laying out a tough decision for Prince Harry, she said, "He may well have to choose which is most important to him right now - amplifying himself and Meghan and continuing to build a lucrative brand or being accepted back into his family."