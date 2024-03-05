Prince Harry has been over critical of Royal family especially Kate Middleton, Prince William since Megxit

Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate’ criticism of Kate Middleton

Prince Harry was dragged for throwing his sister-in-law Kate Middleton under the bus with his scathing allegations against her and the rest of the Royal family.



In a conversation with The Sun, the Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith defended his “beautiful” niece ahead of joining Celebrity Big Brother on ITV.

Heaping praises on Kate, the Princess of Wales, he said, “She’s beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum…so the way the monarchy is moving, it’s family centric.”

“That’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history,” Goldsmith added.

He went on to add how he got “pretty miffed” when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself.”

“I think everyone felt the same about how much did we love Harry and then throwing your family under the bus just seemed inappropriate, especially what was happening with the Queen. I just thought it was totally unnecessary.

“It’s absolute bull***t and I didn’t hide my feelings very well when I was offered the opportunity to say something, I just thought I’d say it as I saw it. I did think I caught the tone of nation."