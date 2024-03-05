Kate Winslet breaks silence on buzzing weight loss drug

Titanic actress opens up about her eating disorder battle and reveals she does not 'let people talk about weight

Kate Winslet expresses disapproval of popular weight loss drug, Ozempic

Kate Winslet in a recent interview with The New York Times Magazine, candidly shared her lack of interest for the widely popular weight loss drug, Ozempic.

The 48-year-old English actress expressed her unfamiliarity with the drug, stating, "I actually don’t know what Ozempic is. All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that."

Winslet, who was indulging in a pastry during the interview, became intrigued by Ozempic's mention but was far from impressed upon learning that it aids in weight loss. "Oh, my God," she exclaimed. "This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!"

The actress also reflected on her earlier years in the film industry, particularly during her breakout role in Titanic alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Facing scrutiny from British tabloids regarding her weight, Winslet opened about dealing with an eating disorder at the time. She emphasized her commitment to not letting conversations about weight define her, stating, "If they do, I pull them up straight away”.

“I never told anyone about it,” the actor noted about an eating disorder that she was dealing with at the time.

The Holiday actress also shed light on the changing landscape of body positivity in Hollywood. She expressed a desire to confront the bullying she endured after Titanic's release, stating, "I would have said, 'Don't you dare treat me like this. I'm a young woman, my body is changing, I'm figuring it out, I'm deeply insecure, I'm terrified, don't make this any harder than it already is”.

Originally designed to address type 2 diabetes, Ozempic has experienced a surge in popularity, particularly in the United States and the United Kingdom, as it is increasingly used off-label for combating obesity.

