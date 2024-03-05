 
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Dakota Johnson opens up on being stepmom to Chris Martin's kids

Dakota Johnson spoke about partner Chris Martin's kids, whom he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow

Dakota Johnson opens up on being stepmom to Chris Martin's kids

Dakota Johnson loves being a stepmom.

The 34-year-old actress opened up about her dynamics with partner Chris Martin’s two kids, Moses (aged 17) and Apple (aged 19), whom he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Madame Web actress told Bustle, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

Her love isn’t one-sided as the Oscar-winning actress also flaunted her friendship with Dakota during a Q & A session on Instagram.

When one follower asked her to post a photo with Dakota, Gwyneth shared a snap of the two holding hands together as they wrapped their arms around each other.

Previously, in October, the Iron Man actress also told her followers that she and Dakota are "very good friends.”

“We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person,” she had penned.

Speaking of her co-parenting with Chris, Gwenyth told PEOPLE about his “adventurous” personality.

"He has this sweet child-like spirit, and I love that he will be like, 'Let's go jump in the ocean’ when it's 58 degrees, or, 'Let's go to this weird guitar store’ He always wants to do these fun adventures with them and activities,” she had said.

