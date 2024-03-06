 
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Mason Hughes

Katy Perry has candid heart-to-heart with Luke Bryan

Katy Perry has just been seen sharing a rather candid moment with her 'American Idol' co-star Luke Bryan

Katy Perry has quite a lot of convincing qualities and this has a lot to do with her fellow judge on American Idol. The Teenage Dream singer has been a judge on the ABC show since 2018.

During Sunday's episode of American Idol, the famous singer persuaded her fellow judge to take in a vitamin-filled IV drip on the set of American Idol.

"This season I was going to get vitamins into you, even if I had to stab you in the veins with them," she said 

"After seven f******' seasons, you ain't taken one of them!"

To this Bryan responded by saying that he'd never previously desired to take vitamins orally, ever but, "I need Katy's vitamins, whatever you're on."

For those unversed, Katy Perry recently disclosed that this will be her last season on the show, and it was revealed during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

There she said, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol.’"

"I mean, I love Idol so much. . . . It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she added at the time before signing off.

