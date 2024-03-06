 
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle brought ‘drama' to Harry's threesome with Kate, William

Meghan Markle changed relationship narrative between Prince Harry and the Waleses

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Meghan Markle seemingly changed the love dynamic between Prince Harry, William and Kate Middleton after her arrival into the Royal Family, says a Royal relative.

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, believes that Meghan brought too much ‘drama’ into the existing trio.

Speaking on the ITV show, Gary said: "So I have an opinion that Harry was really, really really loved and when they were a threesome, so Kate, William and Harry they got really comfortable together, and then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't genuinely think is there, and rewrites the history, saying they're unhappy with us and I just don't think that's fair."

He also added: "I mean you can't throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style, then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas."

