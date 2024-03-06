Miley Cyrus’ shocking involvement in Tish, Noah feud laid bare

Miley Cyrus believes family feud between Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus is ‘beyond repair’

Miley Cyrus knew her sister Noah Cyrus was dating Dominic Purcell when her mother Tish Cyrus “pursued” him, a new report regarding the popstar’s family drama has revealed.



According to Us Weekly, the Flowers hitmaker was “fully aware” of Noah and the Prison Break star’s romance and knew they were “dating” when Tish entered the picture.

However, despite the circumstances, the singer opted to support her mother, as disclosed by a source close to Miley. This decision contributed to a strain in her relationship with Noah.

Dismissing reports that Noah was “not Dominic’s ex” when her mother sabotaged her relationship, the insider said the two were “seeing each other” when the actor “started dating Tish.”

Knowing the truth fully well, Miley chose to take her mother’s side and even did “everything in her power” to keep Noah from crashing Tish and Purcell’s August 2023 wedding, the insider revealed.

Another insider, however, had different perspective of the events that unfolded after Tish started dating Dominic. They said Miley tried her best to stay out of the feud.

“Miley believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time,” the insider shared. “Miley’s devastated her family’s been torn apart.”

As for Noah, she “refuses to communicate” with Miley, whereas Tish is “not open to any reconciliation” with Noah, the publication revealed.

Reports of a feud between Tish and Noah were reported when the former tied the knot with the Prison Break star in August last year after parting ways from Billy Ray Cyrus post 30 years.

At the time, insiders claimed that Noah and her brother Braison had taken their father’s side and snubbed their mom’s wedding as a protest.

However, it was recently revealed that Dominic was dating Noah when Tish “pursued” him even though she was aware of her daughter’s relationship.