Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Gillian Anderson opens up about embracing motherhood for the first time

Gillian Anderson, known for her exceptional performance in The Crown, has recently opened up about her experience of motherhood.

The 55-year-old actress candidly revealed her life after giving birth to daughter Piper Maru Klotz in 1994, during which she was filming the science fiction drama The X-Files and admitted that she didn’t know anything at the time.

Speaking in an interview with Grazia magazine, she shared, “I didn’t know what the f*** I was doing!”.

“You’re upside down and you feel like you’re slightly going mad. And I had help”, she added.

For those unfamiliar, Gillian Anderson playe­d Dana Scully in the­ celebrated show The­ X-Files from 1993 until 2002. The show involves FBI agents Fox Mulder (acte­d by David Duchovny) and Scully who look into strange, unsolved case­s called 'X-Files', typically filled with supernatural stuff or conspiracy the­ories.

Gillian also disclosed that she was back on the job just '10 days' following her child's birth, she recalled, “10 days after a C-section. I wouldn't have chosen that but I had no choice.”

“I had help and I still struggled”, praising mothers she continued, “Woman who raise children on their own are superwomen, they are amazing”.

It is pertinent to note here that Gillian married the assistant art director of The X-Files, Clyde Klotz in 1994, with whom she shares a daughter. The duo got divorced later in 1997.

The Hannibal actress then married a documentarian Julian Ozanne in 2004 but announced separation in 2006.

The Sex Education actress also shares two sons Oscar, 17 and Felix 15. The duo dated for 6 years before calling it quits in 2015.

