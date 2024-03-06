Re­ese Witherspoon and Sara Miche­lle Geller of 'Cruel Intentions' celebrate 25th anniversary milestone

Reese Witherspoon and Sara Michelle Geller recalled their iconic movie Cruel Intentions to mark its 25th anniversary milestone today with fans and actors alike remembering the teen drama on their social media.

On Wednesday, Geller who played Kathryn in the acclaimed film, took to her Instagram to remember the blockbuster.

She quoted the post with her iconic line, “Happy 25th #cruelintentions Everybody still loves you, and I intend to keep it that way.

Witherspoon also joined the celebrations and gave a nod to its hit track, she wrote, “Cue Bitter Sweet Symphony. Happy 25th Anniversary to Cruel Intentions!”.



In contrast, Ryann had a different approach to the movie’s anniversary as he was feeling a bit of his age, taking to X, he reposted an anniversary tweet and wrote, “Damn” with a dinosaur emoji.



Celebrities and fans alike celebrated the milestones as movie buffs recalled the iconic film with one user sharing, “I still love this movie to this day and the performances are still top notch”.

While another wrote, “One of my all time favourite movies”.

A third user chimed in and added, "I love Cruel Intentions so much. This ending will forever be iconic. Sara Michelle Geller will forever be THAT mean girl”, referring to the moment when Kathryn’s drug abuse details were made public, destroying her reputation.

The romance drama was a hit at its release in 1999 and its enduring popularity stands as a testament to the remarkable work by its team.

The film is a mode­rn take on the 1782 French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuse­s by Pierre Choderlos de­ Laclos, the movie tells the tale of Annette as she unwittingly gets swept up in the ste­p siblings’ plot exposing her to their world of drugs and immoral behaviour.

This thrilling romance features big name­s like Sarah Michelle Ge­ller, Reese­ Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillippe, while other notable­ stars that made guest appearance­s include Selma Blair, Joshua Jackson, and Sean Patrick Thomas.