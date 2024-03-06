 
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Melanie Walker

Dakota Johnson talks adoption & choosing family

Dakota Johnson opened up about her blended family and shared how it feels being one

Melanie Walker

Dakota Johnson embraces the power of chosen family
In an interview with Bustle, "Madame Web" star Dakota Johnson shed light on the significance of chosen family and emphasized that blood ties are not the sole determinant of familial bonds.

"I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying 'Blood is thicker than water.' The actual saying is 'The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,' which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you're actually born to," Johnson told Bustle.

Fifty Shades of Grey’s star is the daughter of actor Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. Through her parents' other relationships, she has six siblings, two from her mother’s side and four from her father’s side.

Reflecting on her own experience, "I have four brothers and two sisters, and my two sisters are not blood-related to each other, but they are sisters, and they call each other sisters and they are always together. And my two older brothers are not blood-related to each other. And they are brothers," shares Johnson during the interview.

Johnson is also in relationship with the English singer Chris Martin who has 2 children, Apple and Moses with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. 

Recently she extended the perspective of the chosen family to her role as a stepmother to Martin's children too.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart," Johnson told Bustle, when asked if she liked being a stepmom at the time. 

