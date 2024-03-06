Kristen Stewart headlined the movie 'Love Lies Bleeding' to be released on March 8, 2024

Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting

Kristen Stewart just revealed the career path she would have opted for if her life as an actress had not worked out.

In an exclusive interview to PEOPLE at her movie, Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Stewart said that becoming a caterer would have had high probability if she was not an actress.

“Yeah, I think if I wasn't an actor, I'd probably be a caterer. Keep the set running,” Stewart told the outlet, also confessing that she doesn’t have a “go-to” dish.

“I cook all the time. People who don't cook say, ‘Oh, I make that one thing.’ I'm like, ‘F------ name it. I will make it for you,'" the actress further stated, expressing her passion for cooking.

Kristen Stewart opened up about her love for cooking after her co-star, Katy M. O’Brian, at the premiere, talked about how the Twilight actress would cook and bake for the cast and crew of the film.

In Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart portrays the character of Lou in the forthcoming romantic thriller, while O’Brian plays the role of Jackie.