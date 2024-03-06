 
menu
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting

Kristen Stewart headlined the movie 'Love Lies Bleeding' to be released on March 8, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting
Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting 

Kristen Stewart just revealed the career path she would have opted for if her life as an actress had not worked out.

In an exclusive interview to PEOPLE at her movie, Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Stewart said that becoming a caterer would have had high probability if she was not an actress.

“Yeah, I think if I wasn't an actor, I'd probably be a caterer. Keep the set running,” Stewart told the outlet, also confessing that she doesn’t have a “go-to” dish.

“I cook all the time. People who don't cook say, ‘Oh, I make that one thing.’ I'm like, ‘F------ name it. I will make it for you,'" the actress further stated, expressing her passion for cooking.

Kristen Stewart opened up about her love for cooking after her co-star, Katy M. O’Brian, at the premiere, talked about how the Twilight actress would cook and bake for the cast and crew of the film.

In Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart portrays the character of Lou in the forthcoming romantic thriller, while O’Brian plays the role of Jackie.

Renee Rapp makes difficult decision to postpone concert amid health crisis
Renee Rapp makes difficult decision to postpone concert amid health crisis
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's ‘corrupt trysts' with millionaire exposed
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's ‘corrupt trysts' with millionaire exposed
Usher, Ludacris celebrate song 'Yeah!' milestone
Usher, Ludacris celebrate song 'Yeah!' milestone
Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move video
Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move
Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career
Drake Bell speaks out about past abuse as a child actor
Drake Bell speaks out about past abuse as a child actor
Royal fans react to 'American Princess' Meghan Markle latest announcement
Royal fans react to 'American Princess' Meghan Markle latest announcement
Kate Middleton family breaks silence on viral photo, bizarre theories video
Kate Middleton family breaks silence on viral photo, bizarre theories
Kate Middleton's given Prince William everything King Charles lacked?
Kate Middleton's given Prince William everything King Charles lacked?
Prince William slammed for ‘plunging off the deep end', staging freak out'
Prince William slammed for ‘plunging off the deep end', staging freak out'
Royal family raises eyebrows over orders about Kate Middleton appearance
Royal family raises eyebrows over orders about Kate Middleton appearance