Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Travis Kelce expresses love for Taylor Swift: 'best thing possible'

Travis Kelce appreciated Taylor Swift and the time he spent with her in Sydney

Travis Kelce just praised his girlfriend, Taylor Swift and the time they spent together in Australia.

In the latest episode of the American footballer’s podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that aired on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Kelce referred to Swift as the “biggest and best thing possible.”

“A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras,” the 34-year-old athlete said.

Travis Kelce described his trip to Sydney with Swift, to watch her perform at the Eras Tour show.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end stated, “There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor.”

“This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible,” he added.

Recalling his trip, Kelce said, "But I tell you what though the kangaroos were pretty sweet, got to see a red panda up close and personal. It’s like a friendly raccoon."

“It was fun. That was a fun one and then we got to enjoy the Taylor Swift show," Kelce concluded as he referenced his attendance at Swift’s Eras Tour Sydney concert.

