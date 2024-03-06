Anne Hathaway embarks on romance journey in 'The Idea of You' trailer

Anne Hathaway starrer 'The Idea of You' is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2024

Anne Hathaway just entranced the big screens with a rollercoaster romance with Nicholas Galitzine in their new movie, The Idea of You.



The Idea of You trailer was released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, on the social media platforms of Prime Video.

This movie, expected to be released on the OTT platform on May 2, 2024, is an adaptation of a 2017 novel of the same name, written by Robinne Lee.

"When Solène (Hathaway) must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes Campbell (Galitzine) and there is an instant, undeniable spark," the synopsis of the movie reads.

The description continues, "As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship.”

“Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for," the summary concluded.

The author of the novel, Lee, told Vogue, back when she released the novel that it was based on a woman in her 40s who was on journey of rediscovery “just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”