Gisele Bundchen tears up over Tom Brady divorce

Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Gisele Bundchen couldn’t hold back her tears on the topic of her divorce with Tom Brady.

The supermodel, who was recently photographed packing on PDA with her jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, did an interview with Robin Roberts on IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain.

In the teaser of the episode, Gisele got emotional when Robin mentioned how she called her split from Tom a “death of a dream.”

“How are you?” Robin asked with Gisele replied before trailing off with slight sob: “Well, when you say…” Turning away from the camera, the 43-year-old said, “Sorry, guys. I don’t know. Can I have a little moment?"

The host also asked Gisele to describe her co-parenting relationship with the football star, to which she replied, "I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do.”

When Robin inquired more about whether she would open her heart again to someone, Gisele owned up to her choices.

“Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it,” she stated.

Gisele and Tom started dating in 2007 and lasted together for more than a decade before getting divorced in October 2022.

They share two children Benjamin (aged 14) and Vivian (aged 11).

