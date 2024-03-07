Gal Gadot announced the birth of her newborn on March 6, 2024

Gal Gadot celebrates birth of fourth baby daughter

Gal Gadot just welcomed the newest edition of her family, a fourth baby girl, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The Wonder Woman star, took to her official Instagram account to upload a picture of her, holding the newborn, close to her chest, whom she shares with husband, Jaron Varsano.

"My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gadot’s caption read.

Expressing her gratitude over the birth of her baby girl, she further penned, "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude."

"Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too," she concluded.



The Justice League star also spoke to InStyle for their February Badass Women cover story and opened up about how much she loved giving birth, deeming it as a “magical” process.

Gal Gadot is already a mom to her three daughters, named Alma, Maya, and Daniella, all of whom she shares with Varsano.