Cillian Murphy has reportedly joined the running to take over as James Bond from Daniel Craig

Cillian Murphy to take over James Bond role after Daniel Craig

Rumors about Cillian Murphy playing the next James Bond after Daniel Craig, have been circulating.



Irish actor who is still being praised for his performance in the film Oppenheimer which was released in the year 2023, is also expected to win Oscars in the upcoming award show.

According to The Sun, his performance in the film has caught the eye of Bond bosses who are still on the hunt for Daniel's replacement.

Daniel Craig revealed back in 2019 that No Time To Die, the last 007 movie would be his final time playing the character.

A source said: "Cillian is the toast of Hollywood right now and this would be the ultimate role, this is a way to elevate the Bond franchise with an actor who is at the very top of his game."

Amidst swirling speculations regarding potential contenders for the next James Bond role, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli addressed the new phase of the story following the character’s death at the end of No Time To Die by saying: “It’s gonna take a while for us to get – you know, it’s a whole new reinvention. So it’ll take some time."

However the upcoming movie of James Bond is not expected to start until next year at its earliest.

Clay Bunker, who starred opposite Cillian in Oppen­heimer, is also backing him as the next Bond.

Clay said: “He would fare beau­tifully. It’s funny because Cillian is the nicest human but he has that dark side and there’s a darkness to Bond.”

Daniel performed the role of James Bond in total 5 bond films, out of which Skyfall was the top-grossing James Bond movie to date by Daniel Craig. The Casino Royale was his first in 2005 and No Time To Die was hiss last in 2021.