Thursday, March 07, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry knows Kate Middleoton wants ‘nothing to do with him' amid rift

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are not close to each other anymore

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have reached a silent Zone in their relationship.

The Duke of Sussex and the Princess of Wales, who shared a loved-up bond before Megxit, have left things to their circumstances.

Royal expert Christopher Anderson told Us Weekly: "I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate. I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them."

Anderson added: "Every time he’s gone there, he’s been given the cold shoulder and he’s aware of that, I think he fears it’ll just be the same situation all over."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

