Friday, March 08, 2024
Melanie Walker

Robert Downey Jr., Jimmy Fallon auditioned for THIS Kate Winslet movie

Kate Winslet also mocked Robert Downey Jr.'s accent on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

Melanie Walker

Friday, March 08, 2024

Kate Winslet hilariously recalled the time when Jimmy Fallon and Robert Downey Jr. auditioned for The Holiday.

The 48-year-old actor, who played the role of Iris in the comedy classic, recently appeared in an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she reminded the host about his try out for the role of Miles.

“I remember it extremely well. We were sort of told ... Well, I thought it was just a reading, like a fun read of the script. I didn’t realize you were auditioning for the part,” Kate said.

She added, “I am so sorry you didn’t get it. And I’m sorry if I happened to have been mean to you in any way, or rude. I don't think I was — I'm just checking."

As for Robert, Kate recalled that she mistook his English accent for an Australian one as he auditioned to get the part of her character’s brother Graham which ended up going to Jude Law.

“I thought, ‘That’s bad — that’s not gonna work, and who's gonna tell him that sounds dreadful?’” the Titanic actress reminisced.

When Jimmy defended Robert by saying that he “sounded great,” Kate disagreed and said, "It wasn’t actually that great. But that’s really sweet of you to have said that!"

