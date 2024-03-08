 
Friday, March 08, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Gisele Bundchen discusses dating life amid Joaquim Valente romance

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly dating her jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente after divorce from Tom Brady

Eloise Wells Morin

Gisele Bündchen is opening up on dating life amid Joaquim Valente romance after her divorce from football star Tom Brady.

Gisele will be featured in IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain, a 30-minute Hulu special. However, broadcaster Robin Roberts has revealed that she won’t be discussing her relationship with jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim, saying the supermodel “wants to keep her personal life private.”

During the interview, Roberts asked Gisele about co-parenting with Brady, with whom she shares two kids, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

She replied: "Well, when you say. Sorry, guys. I don’t know. Can I have a little moment?"

"I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do," she shared.

When Roberts asked if she’d be "able to open up her heart again to someone," Gisele replied, “Right now, really my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for my family, but then yes, why not? Life is full of surprises. I don’t have a crystal ball that says what will happen tomorrow, but yes.”

