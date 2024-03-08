Scream 7 is poised for a comeback in the face of adversities, as shared by star Mason Gooding

Scream 7 star Mason Gooding breaks silence about the future of the movie

Scream 7 is still on the Horizon, believes Mason Gooding despite changes in the movie’s cast and director.

In the latest interview with Variety at the pre-Oscars Vanities party, Goodings expressed his confidence in the movie's return, regardless of obstacles.

He shared, “If it could make money, I guarantee you, they’ll make it”, suggesting the movie’s eventual fruition.

Reflecting on the turbulent journey of the movie’s production including the exit of actress Melissa Barrera, scheduling conflicts with Jena Ortega and the departure of director Christopher Landon, Goodings was hopeful for the movie’s return and shared, “It’s all about keeping up with what feels like is the best movie for the fans”

Nonetheless, the Fall actor did emphasize the discretion of the movie’s production and acknowledged his limited insight into the current status of the installment by saying, “It’s one of those things where you wait to hear from the people that make the big decisions”.

It is pertinent to note here that the Scream franchise is the eighth highest-grossing horror film in the industry. The franchise garnered a massive fan base that awaits any official news for the installment of the series.

While the initial production was announced back in 2023, the movies faced major setbacks with the cast and director’s departure.

Nonetheless, the production house Spyglass is committed to the movie’s release and hired James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick to rework the entire script suggesting either a return of previous characters or a fresh new story.

Nevertheless, despite uncertainties, fans' enthusiasm influences the future of the franchise as Goodings added, “Scream doesn’t exist without the people who enjoy is as much as they…If people want it, they will certainly try their best to see it happen.”